Laksh’s ‘Gangster Gangaraju’ to hit the screens on June 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Having scored a commercial hit with his last movie ‘Valayam’, young and energetic hero Laksh is showing his versatility by doing a wide range of movies. ‘Gangster Gangaraju’ is his next outing, directed by young and dynamic director Eeshaan Suryaah, produced prestigiously by well-known producer Padmavati Chadalavada under the banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films and presented by Chadalawada Brothers.

Meanwhile, the makers have just announced the release date of the movie. ‘Gangster Gangaraju’ is all set to have a grand release in theatres on June 24. Laksh looks ferocious in the announcement poster.

The film’s promotions are going on in full swing. While the first look and songs of the movie got a wonderful response, the teaser hiked expectations on the movie. Music for the movie is scored by Sai Karthik, who delivered many chartbuster albums, which Kanna PC is the DoP.

Being made with a different and first-of-its-kind storyline, ‘Gangster Gangaraju’ will have all the thrilling elements for movie buffs. The team will intensify the promotions in coming days.

Vedika Dutt is the leading lady in the film, which also has Vennela Kishore, Charan Deep, Srikanth Iyenger, Goparaju Ramana, Nihar Kapoor, Rajeshwari Nair, Satyakrishan, Raviteja Nannimala, Sammeta Gandhi, Rajendra, Anu Manasa, Lavanya Reddy and Annapoorna in other roles.