Lalduhoma Oath Ceremony As Mizoram CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) founder Lalduhoma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Mizoram at Rajbhavan in Aizawl today. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy during the ceremony.