Land dispute fallout lead to kidnap of Praveen Rao: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said investigation so far and evidence collected in the sensational kidnap case at Bowenpally on Tuesday night had established that it was all about a land admeasuring about 25 acres in Hafeezpet.

“It was purchased in 2016 by Praveen Rao. There were some issues on the land, which was mediated by AV Subba Reddy with the assistance of Bhuma Nagi Reddy. After the issues got resolved, an understanding between Praveen Rao and Subba Reddy was executed. But, Subba Reddy did not execute his terms of understanding with Bhuma Nagi Reddy,” he said.

The Commissioner further added that after the death of Nagi Reddy, his daughter Akhila Priya approached Praveen Rao for a share in the land. “When he stated that he had completed the transaction with Subba Reddy and requested her to approach him, she started threatening him,” Anjani Kumar said.

Demanding the share in the land, Akhila Priya and her husband hatched a conspiracy and kidnapped Rao and his brothers with the assistance of their henchmen, he said.

Land settlements: Antisocial elements warned of action

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned antisocial elements against getting involved in land related issues in the city and said stringent action would be initiated by the Police.

“Anyone indulging in land settlements in the city will be dealt with strictly. The city is seeing a lot of development and we will not allow anyone to create fear in the minds of the people through their illegal actions,” Anjani Kumar warned.

He was speaking after addressing the media on the alleged kidnap of former badminton player and businessman Praveen Rao and his brothers from Bowenpally late last night. The incident was reportedly a fallout of a dispute over a plot of land between Rao and another person.

