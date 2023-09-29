Large number of Congress leaders from Bhadrachalam joins BRS

The Congress leaders were accompanied by Government Whip, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Khammam district BRS president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha and the BRS Bhadrachalam candidate Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Kothagudem: Congress party suffered a setback in Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency as many senior leaders quit the party and joined BRS. A large number of Congress leaders including sarpanches, MPP presidents, MPTCs and ZPTCs members joined the BRS in the presence of the party working president, IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Friday.

The district Congress vice president Tandra Venkata Ramana, Bhadrachalam town Congress president Repaka Purnachandar Rao, the party block, division and mandal committee presidents T Ramesh Goud, B Ranga Rao, T Narasimha Rao, V Ramesh, the party former district general secretary Gudapati Sathish Arya Vysya Sangham leader Kotagiri Satyanarayana and others joined the BRS.

The Congress leaders were accompanied by Government Whip, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Khammam district BRS president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha and the BRS Bhadrachalam candidate Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao told the newly joined leaders to strive to strengthen the BRS in Bhadrachalam constituency as well as in the district to win the five out of five Assembly seats in the ensuing Assembly elections.