By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

BRS Govt. allocated huge funds for agency areas development: MLC

Kothagudem: The BRS government has been allocating huge funds for agency areas development in the State, said BRS Khammam district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

Because of the flow of funds, rural and agency villages in Kothagudem district have been witnessing rapid development. Public should support the BRS in the ensuing Assembly elections as the opposition parties lack a development agenda, the MLC said.

Madhusudhan along with Kothagudem BRS president Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao laid the foundation stone for SC Committee Hall building at Gutta Mallaram at Manugur on Monday. He also inaugurated additional rooms at Panchayati Raj Office.

Earlier in the day Madhusudhan and Kantha Rao welcomed leaders and workers of Congress and other parties from Pinapakapatti Nagar of Burgampad mandal into the BRS party. The Congress workers said they joined BRS as they were impressed with the government welfare programmes.

Speaking on the occasion the MLC and MLA told the BRS workers and newly joined leaders to work together for the BRS victory in upcoming elections. Bhadrachalam BRS candidate Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao and others were present.

