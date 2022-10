| Last Date To Apply For Admission In Bc Welfare Residential Degree Colleges Is October 15

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:02 AM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: The last date to apply for admission to 15 newly established BC Welfare Residential Degree Colleges in the State is Saturday (October 15).

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary Mallaiah Battu urged candidates to utilise the opportunity. For more information, contact on 040-23328266 or visit the website http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in.