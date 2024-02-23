Lasya Nanditha had close shave on two occasions recently

23 February 2024

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who passed away early today in a road accident, had a close shave on two occasions recently.

She had met with an accident at Cherlapally while returning to Hyderabad from Nalgonda after participating in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) public meeting on February 13. She suffered minor head injuries and a home guard, who was regulating traffic, had died in the accident.

In December soon after being elected as an MLA, she participated in a hospital inauguration programme at Bolarum. She got stuck in the lift for a while and the hospital staff managed to open the lift doors. She escaped unhurt.

Continuing her father and former Cantonment MLA G Sayyanna political legacy, Lasya Nanditha has been actively involved in politics since her college days. She is the youngest of three siblings, including Namrata and Niveditha. She was single and had discontinued engineering course.

She commenced her political career in 2015 by contesting the SCB Ward Member elections from fourth ward but lost the elections.

Later in 2016, she contested in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections from Kavadiguda division and won. She also contested from the same division in the GHMC elections in 2020 but lost this time.

After the demise of her father G Sayyanna on February 19 last year, she contested the assembly elections from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. Representing the BRS, she secured 59,057 votes over BJP candidate N Sri Ganesh, who polled 41,888 votes.

Interestingly, Vennela Gaddar, who contested as Congress candidate was professor in Lasya Nanditha’s college. eom