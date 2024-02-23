Telangana: Did MLA Nanditha’s vehicle hit a truck before crashing into road railing?

Police investigators found solidified cement deposits on the bonnet of the crumpled car leading to suspicion that the black SUV could have hit another vehicle carrying concrete and then swerved to hit the railing leading to the fatality.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 11:22 AM

Sangareddy: Preliminary investigations into the accident in which Telangana MLA Lasya Nanditha died, revealed that the legislator’s vehicle could have hit a truck carrying possibly readymix concrete and then hit the roadside railing. The horrific accident in which the young MLA died occured early on Friday morning.

Police investigators found solidified cement deposits on the bonnet of the crumpled car leading to suspicion that the black SUV could have hit another vehicle carrying concrete and then swerved to hit the railing leading to the fatality. Efforts were being made to verify from the CCTV footage from the cameras installed along the ORR between IDA Bollaram and Muthangi exits.

Incidentally, Nanditha survived another accident just ten days ago with minor injuries, while returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting addressed by the BRS presidnet K Chandrashekhar Rao in Nalgonda district.

Nanditha’s family is crestfallen as her father G Sayanna, a five-time legislagtor from Secunderabad Cantonment died an year ago.