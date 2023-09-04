Laxman questions Congress silence on Udayanidhi’s comments

He demanded Udayanidhi to tender an unconditional apology for his comments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Condemning the remarks made against ‘Sanatan Dharm’ by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son and Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, BJP Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman criticised the Congress for maintaining silence on the issue. He demanded Udayanidhi to tender an unconditional apology for his comments.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Laxman said the DMK leader had insulted Hindus by giving a call to uproot Sanatana Dharma from the country. He questioned the silence of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over Udayanidhi Stalin’s comments.

“Congress is encouraging anti-Hindu propaganda in the guise of secularism,” he said.