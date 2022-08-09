Laxmidevipally Press Club distributes clothes to flood victims in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Laxmidevipally Mandal Press Club office bearers distributed clothes to flood affected families in Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Laxmidevipally Mandal Press Club has lent a helping hand to the families affected by recent Godavari River floods in Dummugudem mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The local MPDO Chandramouli attended the programme along with the Press Club president Banoth Veeru, secretary Shankar and treasurer Jogam Tarak.at Sunnambatti, Bairagulapadu and Gangolu double bedroom houses and distributed clothes.

Bed sheets, sarees, dresses for children, pants, shirts and t-shirts were given to 700 people of 200 families in the three villages. The material was distributed with support from some cloth merchants of Kothagudem town, informed Veeru while thanking the merchants for their support.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPDO lauded the initiative of journalists and thanked them for helping the flood victims who faced difficult times. There was a need to help the flood victims and kind donors should come forward to support the flood affected families, he said.

The Press Club members Purushottam, Rajasekhar, Ramu, Pasha, the local panchayat secretary Rajeshwari, Gangolu sarpanch Madakam Chandrasekhar and others were present.