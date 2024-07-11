Khammam: Protest staged against manhandling of journalists by police

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 09:51 PM

Khammam: Journalists staged a protest in Khammam on Thursday condemning the manhandling of an electronic media reporter and a video journalist at Osmania University in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Journalists took out a protest rally from ZP centre to Ambedkar centre and raised slogans against the police. The leaders of journalist unions said it was a shame that the police attacked journalists who were engaged in news coverage.

They demanded suspension of the concerned CI for attacking journalists. The ministers and leaders of the ruling party talk much about their ‘Praja Palana’, however, the journalists who were working in the interest of the public were being attacked, they said.

The union leaders wanted the government to respond to the incident. Later they submitted a memorandum to Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt with their demands. union leaders Vanam Venkateswarlu, Enugu Venkateswarlu, Avula Srinivas, Kanakam Saidulu and others were present.