Scribes in Adilabad condemn police action on journalists

Journalists belonging to various unions condemned the police action against journalists covering a protest at the Osmania University in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 03:34 PM

Adilabad: Journalists belonging to various unions condemned the police action against journalists covering a protest at the Osmania University in Hyderabad, in several parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

Wearing black badges, the scribes said both the attack and arrest of journalists was nothing short of infringing on the freedom of the press. They demanded the government to immediately take steps against those responsible and to prevent such instances in future.

They regretted that journalists were being targeted by the government and staged a protest in Mancherial headquarters.

Similar protests were staged in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centres. The participants slammed the government for suppressing the voice of the journalists by attacking and arresting them at dharnas and protests.

They told the government to take up recruitment of vacant posts instead of preventing the unemployed from staging dharnas.