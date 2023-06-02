LB Nagar: 2 year-old baby girl dies in a tragic accident

The toddler fell on the road and died of severe injuries. The LB Nagar police are currently investigating.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old baby girl died allegedly when she fell after being hit by a car door, which was negligently opened by its driver on a busy road in LB Nagar.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, went viral on Friday, after a CCTV footage of the incident was shared on social media.

The car driver who stopped the car in the middle of the road without taking proper safety measures, negligently opened its door unmindful of checking the vehicles coming from behind.

A couple Syed and Sashirekha, along with their daughter Dhanalakshmi, who were coming on a bike from behind were hit by the door.

