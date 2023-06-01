Outsourcing employee falls to death during repair to pole in Hanamkonda

Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik called on the family of the outsourcing employee to express their condolences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Representational Image.

Hanamkonda: In a tragic incident, Immadi Chandrasekhar (50), an outsourcing employee of GWMC’s electricity wing, has fallen to death while carrying out repairs on top of an electricity pole in Surendrapuri Colony here on Thursday. Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik called on the family members of the outsourcing employee to express their condolences. They assured the grieving family that the civic body would support in all aspects.

As a gesture of sympathy, they handed over Rs 10,000 to cover the funeral expenses. The Mayor further stated that the state government would also provide assistance to the bereaved family during this difficult time.