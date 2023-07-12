Leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra join BRS

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed them into the party offering pink scarves

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS in a big way on Tuesday. BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed them into the party offering pink scarves.

Former director of the CDCB bank of Chandrapur district and vice-president of the District Cooperative Board and Nationalist Congress Party Baroda unit former president Vasanth Marot Rao Vidhathe, late Minister Vaman Rao Gadamwar’s brother, Saholi Chandrapur ZP member Satish Gadamwar, editor of a newspaper, former President of the Aam Aadmi Party Ashish Ghoome, Chandrapur district Teachers union leader Amith Dev Rao Kanke were among those who joined.

Bhadravathi Nagar Parishath Sevak, Rahul Sontakke, former Sarpanch of Gorda Manohar Dorlikar, Anand Yengne, Anand Tegne, Ganesh Keshavarao Chowdari, Nandakishore Elantivar from Nagpur Division. Narahari Bahugavai, the district president of the RPI, who contested from Nagpur in the assembly elections in 2014, Buldana District Zilla Parishad chairman Shambhavu Hathade, and Balasaheb Damodar, Rupesh Kumar Gavai, Vishnu Patil, E. Balachandar were also among those who joined.