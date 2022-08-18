Learn about crucial events of past era

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on ancient Indian history will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. The fourth Buddhist Council was held during the reign of which Kushana king?

a) Kanishka b) Huvishka c) Vasudeva d) Vasishka

Ans: a

2. The grandson of Ashoka who accepted Jainism was __?

a) Samprati b) Kunala c) Dasharatha d) Salisuka

Ans: a

3. Which of the following inscriptions mentions the name of Kalidasa?

a) Allahabad pillar inscription b) Aihole inscription

c) Alapadu grant d) Hanumakonda inscription

Ans: b

4. Which of the following cities was located at junction of Uttarapatha and Dakshinapatha?

a) Varanasi b) Patliputra c) Mathura d) Champa

Ans: c

5. Which Saka king defeated by Gautamiputra Satakarni?

a) Moga b) Rudradaman – I c) Menander d) Nahapana

Ans: d

6. Which of the following plays of Kalidasa tells the story of mortal King Pururavas and celestial nymph Urvashi who fall in love?

a) Malavikagnimitram b) Abhijñānaśākuntalam

c) Vikramōrvaśīyam d) None of the above

Ans: c

7. Who among the following propounded Madhyamika philosophy?

a) Sankara b) Nagarjuna c) Basava d) None of the above

Ans: b

8. What were the names of Asoka’s mother, wife and daughter?

a) Mahadevi, Subhadrangi, Sanghmitra b) Subhadrangi, Mahadevi, Sanghmitra

c) Mahadevi, Sanghamitra, Subhadrangi d) None of the above

Ans: b

9. During the reign of which of the following were some Yavans’ or Greeks were converted to the Vaishnava Cult?

a) Shungas b) Nandas c) Shakas d) Satavahans

Ans: a

10. Which among the following sentence is incorrect about Rajadhiraja Chola I?

a) He was a born fighter and son of Rajendra Chola I

b) He died in the battle of Koppan fighting with Chalukyas

c) He assumed the title of Parakesari

d) All are correct

Ans: c

