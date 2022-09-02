Learn about the workings of nature

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on general science will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which among the following is correct definition of Bacteriophage?

a) A bacteria that destroys virus

b) A virus that destroys bacteria

c) A bacteria that destroys another bacterium

d) A bacteria that destroys fungi

Ans: b

Notes: Bacteriophage is a virus that parasitises a bacterium by infecting it and reproducing inside it. Bacteriophages are commonly used in genetic research. They are composed of proteins that encapsulate a DNA or RNA genome, and may have structures that are either simple or elaborate.

2. Which of the following causes chloroplasts to be green?

a) Because they contain the pigment cobalt

b) Because they contain the pigment chlorophyll

c) Because they contain the pigment carotenoids

d) Because they contain the pigment betacyanins

Ans: b

Explanation: Chloroplasts are green because they contain the pigment chlorophyll, which is important for photosynthesis. Chlorophyll occurs in many different forms. Chlorophyll ‘a’ and ‘b’ are the major pigments of higher plants and green algae.

3. Which of the following is a reducing sugar?

a) β-methyl galactosidase b) Sucrose

c) Gluconic acid d) Galactose

Ans: D

Explanation: The dietary monosaccharides galactose, glucose and fructose are all reducing sugars.

4. The redwood tree is__?

a) Cedrus b) Pinus c) Dalbergia d) Sequoia

Ans: d

Explanation: The redwood tree is Sequoia. Redwoods are coniferous trees (gymnosperms) and are known as the tallest trees in the world. They can live for thousands of years and prefer to live in mountainous areas.

5. What are the different stages of aerobic respiration?

a) Glycolysis b) The Krebs cycle

c) Oxidative phosphorylation d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: There are three phases of aerobic cellular respiration: glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.

6. Which of the following are pneumatophores?

a) that grow in swampy areas with roots growing vertically upwards

b) the primary root is replaced by a large number of roots

c) are bushy roots in which thin, moderately branching roots

d) None of these

Ans: a

Explanation: Roots of some plants growing in marshy areas grow vertically upwards to obtain oxygen for respiration. These roots are known as pneumatophores.

7. Flame cells are the excretory structures for__

a) Annelida b) Coelenterates

c) Platyhelminthes d) Echinodermata

Ans: c

Explanation: Flame cells are the excretory structures for Platyhelminthes. Platyhelminthes are best described as flatworms, triploblastic and acoelomate animals.

8. Which of the following is a specialty of Anura?

a) Hidden gills b) Venom glands

c) Four limbs d) All of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: Four limbs are a specialty of Anura. The front limbs have been modified for elongation and jumping and the head and trunk are fused together.

9. Which of the following bones form the wishbone of birds?

a) Skull b) Hindlimbs

c) Clavicles d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The wishbone, or furcula, of birds is composed of two fused clavicles and the wishbone offers structural support for the wings.

10. Which pair of animal groups have separate oxygenated and deoxygenated blood in their heart?

a) Amphibians and reptiles b) Birds and mammals

c) Reptiles and birds d) Reptiles and mammals

Ans: b

Explanation: Birds and mammals are pair of animal groups that have separate oxygenated and deoxygenated blood in their heart. In a double circulation system where both the oxygenated and deoxygenated blood maintains separate.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles