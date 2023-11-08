Lemon Chillii Farms introduces Biquinho Peppers Charcuterie board for festive celebrations

Crafted with a keen eye for detail and a passion for farm-fresh goodness, the Biquinho Peppers Charcuterie Board features an exquisite selection of carefully curated ingredients that promise to enchant every palate.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:44 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Lemon Chillii Farms introduced a captivating culinary delight, the Biquinho Peppers Charcuterie Board. This intricately designed platter is set to redefine the art of entertaining, offering a symphony of flavours and a feast for the eyes.

At the heart of this culinary experience are the Biquinho Peppers, renowned for their fiery elegance. These peppers bring not only a burst of heat but also a striking pop of colour, adding a thrilling contrast that leaves taste buds tingling. Nestled alongside them are the sweet Palermo’s, offering the perfect crunch and a delightful contrast of sweetness.

Adding to the allure are the sweet garden peppers transformed into miniature cups, perfectly cradling the thyme oil dip-a game-changing addition that balances the fiery chillis with a touch of sweetness.

Carefully Curated Freshness

No Charcuterie Board is complete without a vibrant selection of farm-fresh vegetables. Lemon Chillii Farms meticulously selects sweet cherry tomatoes, honey cherry tomatoes, tango cherry tomatoes, peeled beetroot, carrots with carrot greens, and purple cabbage, ensuring a vivid array of colours and a symphony of flavours.

Thyme Oil Dip – Perfect Pairing

Complementing this delectable assortment is a unique thyme oil dip that beautifully harmonizes the mild, earthy flavours of thyme with the vibrant chillis, enhancing the overall taste of the board.

Elegance in Presentation

The artistry behind this culinary creation lies not only in its flavours but also in its presentation. The ingredients are artistically arranged, creating a visual spectacle sure to captivate guests. The garnishing with Lemon Chillii’s Biquinho Peppers adds that extra zing, making this Charcuterie Board a true feast for all the senses.

A Versatile Must-Have

Whether hosting a Diwali soirée, or a housewarming party, Lemon Chillii Farms’ Biquinho Peppers Charcuterie Board fits every occasion, bringing an exquisite blend of flavours and elegant aesthetics to the table.