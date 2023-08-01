| Lemonchillii Farms Collaborates With Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University To Build A Path Towards Fresh And Clean Produce

Both parties forged the partnership with a shared vision to grow quality produce, affordable pricing, and easier accessibility of fruits and vegetables across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Lemonchillii, a state-of-the-art Hydroponic farm, has collaborated with Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University to produce and supply fresh, clean, safe fruits and vegetables across India.

Both parties forged the partnership with a shared vision to grow quality produce, affordable pricing, and easier accessibility of fruits and vegetables across India as well as to spread awareness and benefits of Hydroponic farming.

The collaboration will enable Lemonchillii Farms to acquire advanced technical guidance from the Horticultural University, expand their knowledge, experience, and network, and cultivate a premium standard of fruit and vegetable crops.

The programs will teach technical ‘know-how’ and ‘do-how’ lessons to farmers and private and public entrepreneurs, providing them with all the tools and incentives to practice and perform. The partnership will help set farming standards that will help yield higher returns, benefitting consumers, farmers, and the agricultural industry.