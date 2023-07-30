Telangana govt to provide compensation to affected farmers: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the State government would provide compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to the heavy rains.

Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar examined damaged crops and roads along with the Mothevagu in Ramadugu mandal on Sunday. Interacting with farmers and affected people, he assured all assistance from the government.

The Mothevagu was diverted by the heavy inflows and flowed through paddy fields as big trees got stuck under the bridge through which the rivulet passes towards Rudraram village.

As a result, 30 to 40 acres of paddy crops were washed away, he said and assured to construct a high level bridge by dismantling the old one. Besides erosion of the R&Broad, standing crops in ten acres from Kothapalli to Gangadhara were also washed away.

Stating that they had discussed the damage with engineers of Irrigation, R & B and Panchayat Raj departments, he assured to bring the damage to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday.