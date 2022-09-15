Leopard run over by speeding vehicle in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:24 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

On receiving information from a passersby to the control room at 11 pm on Wednesday, a forest department team led by the Kamareddy district forest officer Nikhita rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Veterinarian Hospital in Kamareddy for an autopsy.

Hyderabad: An eighteen months old leopard died after unidentified vehicle rammed into it on the national highway- 44 in Kamareddy district on Wednesday night.

Nikhita said the leopard died on the spot as its intestine came out due to the speed at which the vehicle hit the leopard. After examining the accident spot, she ruled out any possibility of poachers attacking the leopard.