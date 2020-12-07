Telangana: Leopard run over in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:28 pm 9:19 pm

Adilabad: A leopard was killed when an unidentified vehicle ran over it on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway at Seethagondi in Gudihathnoor mandal on Monday.

Sources said the fully grown carnivore had sustained serious head injuries leading to profuse bleeding and subsequently death. The locals alerted forest officials who rushed to the spot and shifted the carcass to carry out disposal as per protocol under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

