Lifting of Godavari water to Ranganayaka Sagar begins

The project had 1.5TMCft of water now against its full storage capacity of 3TMCft.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 11:00 AM

Ranganayaka Sagar

Siddipet: The Irrigation department has started lifting Godavari water from Anantha Sagar reservoir to Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir on Thursday at 8.30 am by operating one of the three pumps. The officials will operate the lifts alternatively for the next three days to lift One TMCft of water to Ranganayaka Sagar.

The project had 1.5TMCft of water now against its full storage capacity of 3TMCft. Since the Yasangi transplantation of paddy has commenced in Siddipet district, Former Minister T Harish Rao has requested the State government to lift 1.5TMCft of the water from Anantha Sagar and Mid-manir to meet the Yasangi needs of the farmers here.

The project had nearly 50,000 acres of ayacut under it. The irrigation authorities will start releasing the water from the canals of the reservoir on January 20. The farmers of Ayacut were elated after hearing the news of the water being lifted to the project. Harish Rao has thanked the government for lifting the water following his request. Rao has said that he would always stand by the farmers.