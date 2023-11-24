| Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Telangana In Next Three Days

Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next three days

In the last 24 hours, the rainfall of 0.3 mm has been registered. The highest rainfall of 27.5 mm has been registered in Damaracherla in Nalgonda district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 AM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the state for the next three days, a weather forecast from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to IMD, the lowest temperature of 17 degree celcius and 17.5 degree celcius registered in Medak and Adilabad respectively.