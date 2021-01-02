Lightning Bolt may score in Hyderabad feature

False rails are up, races on monsoon race track

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: The L V R Deshmukh-trained Lightning Bolt looks among contenders and may win the Zoom Zoom Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up, races on monsoon race track.

The first race starts at 1-45 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Akido 1, Unmatched 2, Jarvis 3

2. Farmville 1, Fantastic Show 2, Starwalker 3

3. Super Angel 1, Story Teller 2, Solo Winner 3

4. Hopscotch 1, Air Salute 2, Bedazzled 3

5. Havelock Cruise 1, Private Empire 2, Spicy Star 3

6. Lightning Bolt 1, Paso Robles 2, Champion Bull 3

7. Maxwell 1, Explosive 2, Red Snaper 3

Day’ Best: Akido.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .