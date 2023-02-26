| Horse Racing Nri Doublepower Has The Edge In Hyderabad Feature

Horse Racing: NRI Doublepower has the edge in Hyderabad feature

Ghanta Shashikanth-trained, NRI Doublepower looks unbeatable in the Royal Arion Club Million 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ghanta Shashikanth-trained, NRI Doublepower looks unbeatable in the Royal Arion Club Million 1600 metres, Terms for horses 3 year olds only the feature event of the concluding day’s races of the Hyderabad Winter Meeting held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 12.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Kenaf wins N Nari Reddy Memorial

1. Canterbury 1, AR Superrior 2, Good Day 3

2. Milton Keynes 1, High Reward 2, Desert Sultan 3

3. True Marshal 1, Bellagio 2,True Icon 3

4. Challenger 1, Sweet Melody 2, My Way Or Highway 3

5. La Mirage 1, Bangor On Dee 2, Strauss 3

6. NRI Ultrapower 1, Clefairy 2, Pal Cha 3

7. Ashwa Morocco 1, Soloist 2, Watch My Stride 3

8. NRI Doublepower 1, Anab E Shahi 2, Truth 3

9. Happy Go Lucky 1, NRI Fantasy 2, Top Diamond 3

Day’s Best: True Marshal.

First Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.