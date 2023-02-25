Horse Racing: Clare fancied for Hyderabad feature

Donald Anthony Netto-trained Clare, looks set to win the N. Nari Reddy Memorial Million 1200 metres

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Donald Anthony Netto-trained Clare, looks set to win the N. Nari Reddy Memorial Million 1200 metres, Terms for horses 3 year olds only the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. First race starts at 12.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Coming Home 1, Mireya 2, Golden Inzio 3

2. Final Judgement 1, Splendour On Grass 2, Happy Soul 3

3. Divine Destiny 1, Sucker Punch 2, Voice Of A Dream 3

4. Adbhut 1, Sangreal 2, Colt Pistol 3

5. Beauty Blaze 1, The Thunder 2, Beauty On Parade 3

6. Clare 1, Kenaf 2, Siddharth 3

7. Nugget 1, Superstellar 2, Painted Apache 3

8. Candy Girl 1, Juramento 2, Nightmare 3

Day’s Best: Beauty Blaze.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.