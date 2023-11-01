Limerick Contest-2023 to be held in Hyderabad

The event promises to bring together talented poets and limerick aficionados for a day of creative expression and literary camaraderie.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:32 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Poetry enthusiasts and wordsmiths in Hyderabad are in for a delightful treat as the Tourism Committee of The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will be hosting the Limerick Contest.

The objective of this contest is to showcase and celebrate the unique art of limerick writing, with its distinctive rhyme scheme and humorous themes, to raise awareness about limerick as a form of poetry.

Interested participants can share their Limericks through WhatsApp at 9848042020 or email at micetourism@ftcci.in on or before November 25.

Pre-registered participants will be requested to come in person and present the same in front of a panel of judges. Winners will receive certificates and recognition for their poetic prowess. The top three entries will be given cash prizes of Rs 7500, Rs 5000, and Rs 2500 each. The five next-best entries will be given consolation prizes.

Participants can write Limericks on any subjects of interest to the people of Hyderabad, its culture, heritage, customs, traditions, cuisine, and others.