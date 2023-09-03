RTC bus gets stuck in rainwater in Godavarikhani

The RTC bus proceeding to Godavarikhani from Bhupalapalli along with 20 passengers got stuck in the water

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:09 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

The RTC bus proceeding to Godavarikhani from Bhupalapalli along with 20 passengers got stuck in the water

Peddapalli: A TSRTC bus got stuck in rainwater that accumulated under the railway bridge at the Five Incline Colony of Godavarikhani on Sunday.

The drainage was overflowing under the railway bridge due to continuous rainfall during the day.

The RTC bus proceeding to Godavarikhani from Bhupalapalli along with 20 passengers got stuck in the water.

Local people who rushed to the spot helped the passengers alight from the bus. Knowing about the incident, police and fire service department officials rushed to the spot and pushed the bus out of the water.