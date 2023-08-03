Telangana: Two accused in Manakondur attack arrested

Karimnagar: Two accused in the Manakondur attack were arrested by the police on Thursday. The main accusedm Veenavanka Saiteja and another person Kandula Pradeep, were arrested near Karimnagar bus-stand by Manakondur police. A country-made pistol and two bullets were recovered from them.

While three persons were involved in the incident, one accused Pala Malleshan was already arrested. Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said Saiteja, a native of GM colony in Godavarikhani had nurtured a grudge against Bashboina Arun from Manakondur stating that Arun was responsible for the suicide of his sister.

Saiteja along with his friends Pradeep and Mallesham attacked Arun in Manakondur at around 10 pm on April 19 and tried to open fire at him with a country-made pistol. However, Arun escaped as the pistol, purchased from Delhi, malfunctioned.

Saiteja was earlier involved in ganja cases registered in police stations at Alwal and Nallakunta of Hyderabad, Jaipur of Mancherial and Godavarikhani of Peddapalli.