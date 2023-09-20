Link road to ease traffic at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

A new route from Durgam Cheruvu's main gate to the TSAT-bound cable bridge is under construction as an alternate pathway.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: An additional link road will be laid in order to control the flow of traffic near the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, said GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose after inspecting the site on Tuesday. The NCC Limited has come forward to build this road as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

To be constructed from the main gate of Durgam Cheruvu to the cable bridge going towards TSAT, it is expected to serve as an alternate route to the bridge. Motorists traveling to Madhapur, and Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 can pass through this road without encountering much traffic.

The Commissioner instructed officials to complete the land acquisition at the earliest, in addition to shifting the utilities elsewhere.