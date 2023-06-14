CM KCR congratulates Ministers, officials for Green Apple Awards

Telangana's achievement of being the first State in the country to receive these green awards contributes to the reputation and pride of the nation, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his delight over the international recognition for the buildings developed or renovated by the State government, following the London-based Green Organisation announcing the International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards for Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the Integrated Police Command Control Centre and MJ Market.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ministers, senior officers and staff of the respective departments for their contribution in the achievement. Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar has been deputed to receive the award on behalf of the State government at a ceremony to be held in London on June 16.

The Chief Minister emphasised the significance of these accolades being bestowed by the renowned Green Organisation, globally recognised for its environmental work. He further added that Telangana‘s achievement of being the first State in the country to receive these green awards contributes to the reputation and pride of the nation.

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the construction and renovation of different structures in Telangana were being carried out in accordance with the highest global standards and environmental norms, reflecting the aspirations of the people and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. The receipt of these awards serves as concrete evidence of the State’s commitment to these principles. He also highlighted that Telangana’s pursuit of exemplary governance and holistic development for the welfare of all citizens, was setting an example for rest of the nation and also winning accolades at both national and international levels.

Established in 1994 in London, the Green Organisation is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practices around the world. They have been organising the annual ‘Green Apple Awards’ since 2016.

Also Read Telangana receives prestigious Green Apple awards in London