Lions Club donates Rs 4 lakh worth items to govt schools in Warangal, Hanamkonda

Lions Club Region-IV chairman Katanguru Ramgopal Reddy donated items like chairs, fans, sports and games material for the use of students studying in government schools in Warangal, Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

LionsMultiple Council Chairperson M Vidyasgar Reddy, K RamgopalReddy, Sudhakar Reddy and Wardhannapet Lion Club members handing over cash to MBBS student M Reshma.

Hanamkonda: Lions Club Region-IV chairman Katanguru Ramgopal Reddy donated items like chairs, fans, sports and games material for the use of students studying in the government schools in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts at a ‘Region Meet’ held here on Monday.

On the occasion, Lions Multiple Council Chairperson (MD 320) M Vidyasgar Reddy, K Ramgopal Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy and Wardhannapet Lion Club handed over a total of Rs 32,000 cash to Marapalli Reshma who secured an MBBS seat despite her poor financial background from the Kondur village.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidyasgar Reddy lauded the service activities of K Ramgopal Reddy, who is a government teacher by profession, and the members of nine clubs affiliated to the Region-4 for adopting the government schools to improve the facilities. “76 clubs under the 320F District Governor Kanna Parashuramulu have been spending at least Rs one lakh per day on service activities in erstwhile Warangal district,” Reddy said. While a dead body freezer was handed over to a voluntary organisation, a wheel-chair and sewing machine were also handed over to the needy at the event.

District Education Officer (DEO) Dr Mohammed Abdul Hi said that it was commendable that Lions Club had adopted government schools to provide of basic amenities, and promised support from the authorities in executing the services. Katanguru Ramgopal Reddy presided over the meeting, while the first lady of the Region Katanguru Subhashini accompanied him. Former District Governors Mucha Raji Reddy, Prof Vangala Gopal Reddy (former KU-VC), Dr K Rajender Reddy, T Lakshminarasimha Rao, Pokala Chander, KC John Bunny and District Leaders of various club attended the programme.