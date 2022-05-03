Lions Club launches 20 free food trucks in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

The food trucks were rolled out to serve meals free of cost for a minimum period of 100 days a year to begin with and extended gradually 365 days a year. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Twenty trucks that will take up free meal distribution for the poor and needy were launched by the Multiple District (MD) 320 of the International Association of Lions Clubs as part of its ambitious project ‘Lions Free Meal on Wheels’.

The project, which had these 20 trucks readied with modifications, was unveiled by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav accompanied by R Sunil Kumar, the Past International Director and Gurram Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman of Multiple Districts.

These trucks were rolled out to serve meals free of cost for a minimum period of 100 days a year to begin with and may be extended in the future for 365 days, subject to the need and the public response. They will be plying in all 33 revenue districts of Telangana. Each truck is expected to serve 300 to 500 meals a day.

Lauding the social service activities of the club, Srinivas Yadav said the State government was always ready to extend its support for activities that help the needy. Responding to a request for land to build a community kitchen to serve the project, he assured to facilitate a meeting with Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

International 3rd Vice President Endorsee of The International Association of Lions Clubs, AP Singh flagged off the food trucks.

