Liquor sales in Telangana go up at Rs 194 crore on Dec 31

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department has generated revenue of Rs 194 crore on December 31. Wine shop owners purchased stock from the depots of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited after placing additional indents to meet the demand from customers.

They said the shops registered brisk sales from evening as most customers purchased their favourite brand of liquor.

Officials said wine shops across the State usually register over Rs 70 crore sales everyday but on Thursday, sales went up to Rs 194 crore due to the New Year celebrations. Shop owners said sales were carried out adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

