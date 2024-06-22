Drunk woman beats husband to death with pestle in Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Nagarkurnool: Drunk husbands beating up their wives is not news in most places. But in Nagarkurnool, there was a role reversal on Friday with a fatal twist when a woman, reportedly in an inebriated condition, thrashed her husband with a pestle and killed him at Ananthasagar, Telkapally mandal.

According to locals, B Srinu Yadav (45) and Ramulamma were working as daily labourers and the couple used to fight regularly.

On Friday night, both the husband and wife consumed liquor and argued over an issue.

As tempers ran high, Ramulamma took a pestle and repeatedly hit Srinu Yadav on his head, resulting in him dying on the spot, according to reports.

Locals immediately alerted the police and the body was shifted to Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool for postmortem. Ramulamma has reportedly been taken into custody while the police have registered a case and are investigating.