Liquor shop gutted at Medchal

According to the police, the fire broke out at Krishna wine shop located near Medchal checkpost in the early hours of Wednesday

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs rupee was gutted when fire broke out at a wine outlet at Medchal early on Wednesday.

According to the police, the fire broke out at Krishna wine shop located near Medchal checkpost in the early hours of Wednesday. On information, the Medchal police rushed to the spot and alerted the fire department. A fire tender was rushed to the spot and the flames were doused.

The fire officials suspect short circuit to be a reason behind the mishap. The officials are investigating.

