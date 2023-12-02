Telangana DGP directs police to heighten vigilance and security measures for vote counting day

| Telangana Dgp Directs Police To Heigthen Vigilance And Security Measures For Vote Counting Day

Anjani Kumar asked the police officials not to allow gatherings around the counting centres and enforce 144 Section strictly.

2 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar asked the police officials in the State to be on high alert and plan proper arrangements for Sunday when counting of votes will be held.

He asked the police to be watchful over the developments at the counting centres and make security alterations depending upon the situation.

“Take adequate security measures in areas where their are chances of clashes between political groups after declaration of results. Remove debris and other material that can used as missiles to attack opponents,” he said.

The DGP asked the police officials to carefully accord permission for victory processions.