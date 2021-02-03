Live heart transplant: Governor Tamilisai felicitates doctors, metro officials

She invited NVS Reddy, HMRL Managing Director, KVB Reddy, L&T MRHL Managing Director, Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute and honoured them

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated authorities of Hyderabad Metro Rail, L&T and the doctors who were involved in the transportation of a live heart and its successful transplantation, here on Wednesday.

She invited NVS Reddy, HMRL Managing Director, KVB Reddy, L&T MRHL Managing Director, Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute and honoured them. Gopala Krishna Gokhale, who thought of the idea to transport the harvested heart through the metro rail to save time and avoid traffic snarls, successfully performed the transplantation surgery with his team of doctors.

“It is an innovative idea on the part of the doctors and the immediate facilitation by the metro authorities are highly commendable. It was a first of its kind transportation of the harvested organ,” the Governor said.

