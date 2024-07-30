Liver Doc slams Nayanthara, her nutritionist over ‘hibiscus tea’ health claims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 03:37 PM

After the Samantha Ruth Prabhu nebulisation controversy, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as the Liver Doc on X, recently criticized actor Nayanthara for promoting the supposed health benefits of hibiscus tea.

This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha miselading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea. < If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go… pic.twitter.com/d1fQCohsGU — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 29, 2024

In her Instagram post, Nayanthara claimed the tea could aid several issued from diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart-related ailments and acne. Following the backlash from the heptologist and social media, Nayanthara’s nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, who boasts over 74,000 Instagram followers, defended her claims with a series of posts citing journal articles supporting hibiscus tea’s benefits.

Nayanthara, initially deleting her post following the Liver Doc’s criticism, later restored it after Ganeriwal’s defense.

Dr. Philips, however, discredited these sources, calling the journals “non-peer reviewed” and “dubious.” He reiterated that there is no substantial human data to support the health claims of hibiscus tea. Sharing screenshots of Ganeriwal’s posts on X, he expressed disappointment, stating, “Ok, so after the actress Nayantara indirectly ‘abused’ me and silently deleted her post on hibiscus tea benefits, her ‘celebrity nutritionist’ Ms. Munmum Ganeriwal, whom I called a ‘quack,’ has responded strongly against me…proving that she is indeed a ‘quack.'”

The Liver Doc further criticized Ganeriwal’s defense of Ayurveda, which he has previously labeled as “pseudoscientific garbage.” He accused her of diverting the conversation and inciting personal attacks by bringing in religious sentiments. “Ms. Munmun then goes on a tangent, bringing up complete whataboutery and adding religious sentiments to dog whistle the Ayurveda apologists to come and personally attack me. Where is the real science? Like I said, total quack. Many celebrities follow her advice. Scary,” he added.

Ganeriwal, in her defense, criticized the Liver Doc’s lack of expertise in Ayurveda and food sciences, stating that his stance reflected a sense of entitlement. The Liver Doc countered, accusing Ganeriwal of deflecting from the core issues and delivering a “word-salad.” The doctor further exoressed disappointment in Nayanthara’s continued support of her nutritionist, calling it a “hopeless” situation for healthcare awareness.

1/8 Ok, so after the actress Nayantara indirectly “abused” me and silently deleted her post on hibiscus tea benefits, her “celebrity nutritionist” Ms. Munmum Ganeriwal, whom I called a “quack” has responded strongly against me…proving that she is indeed a “quack.

A 🧵 https://t.co/M00aKSJux3 pic.twitter.com/mD9awIX9Nl — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 29, 2024