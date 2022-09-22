Living conditions in Telangana rural areas improved after 2014: Energy Minister

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that the living conditions of people in rural areas improved in the state due to the policies adopted by the state government for the last eight years.

Inaugurating veterinary hospital, community hall, bus shelter, which were setup at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore at Solipet village, Jagadish Reddy said that villages have witnessed significant development in the last eight years. The welfare schemes and development programmes also led to improvement in living conditions in the rural areas, he added.

In addition to irrigation facility, amenities –drinking water, sanitation, road connectivity and other facilities have been provided at all villages by the state government, Minister said. He pointed out that villagers struggled for drinking water before formation of Telangana state.

Jagadish Reddy reminded that ground water level in Suryapet district improved after the irrigation tanks were filled up with Godavari water through SRSP canal. He said that 24 hours free electricity to agriculture pump sets was being implemented in only Telangana state in the country. He pointed out that farmers of Gujarat were getting six hours electricity supply, which was impacting the cultivation.

The Minister also listed out the welfare schemes of TRS government, which have brought change in the lives of people in the state. The initiatives of the state government to revive the caste based professions were also strengthened the rural economy in the state, he added.

Stating that achieving caste free society was a real development, he said that welfare schemes and development programmes have been implementing in the state irrespective of caste, religion and politics. Hence, the people of all sections were leading a happy life in the state, he added.