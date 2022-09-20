Entire nation appreciating CM KCR’s vision towards peoples’ welfare: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the people of entire country were appreciating the vision of our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao towards welfare of the farmers as well as the poor.

Speaking at a meeting of TRS members held at Choutuppal, Jagadish Reddy said that the policies formulated by the Chief Minister have made Telangana state stand top in the country in welfare of the people and implementation of development programmes. Hence, the people of the country were looking for a vision similar to being implemented in Telangana state.

He said that the Chief Minister succeeded in chasing out the hunger from the state with his sincere efforts. He was also working with a goal that the farmers of the State take up cultivation without borrowing money from others. As a part of it, the State government has taken up investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu.

Stating that our Chief Minister was a real Ambedkarite, he said that dalit bandhu, which was brain child of the Chief Minister, was an indication. The State government also succeeded in solving decades-old fluoride issue in Nalgonda district by supplying safe drinking to every house under Mission Bhagiratha.

Terming Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as a wonderful irrigation project in the country, he reminded that the Chief Minister laid foundation stone to KLIS and also inaugurated it. It was indicating the commitment of the state government in speedy execution of irrigation projects, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Thakkelapalli Ravinder Rao, MLAs N Bhasker Rao, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Chirumarthy Lingaiah and Gadari Kishore Kumar and Shanampudi Saidi Reddy were also attended the meeting.