‘Load The Box’ book fair from Feb 11 in Hyderabad

Organised by the New-Delhi based startup Kitablovers, ‘Load The Box’, is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box.

By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bibliophiles are in for a treat! The second edition of ‘Load The Box’ Book Fair is being organised in the city from February 11 to 14 at Maruti Gardens in Khairatabad. This time bibliophiles will be able to choose from a collection of over two lakh books from various authors and genres, including literature, stories and poems, as well as biographic, crime, astrology, political scenarios, international affairs, cooking, dictionary, photography, wildlife, encyclopaedia, romance, fantasy, religion and science.

Organised by the New-Delhi based startup Kitablovers, ‘Load The Box’, is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Just grab a box, pay for it and fill it with as many books as you can. You don’t have to pay for individual books.

They will have to pay only for the type of box they decide to get for themselves. Choose from Money saver at Rs 999 (fits in 10-13 books), Wealth box at Rs 1,499 (fits in 17-20 books) or Treasure box at Rs 2,499 (fits in 30-33 books).

Harpreet Singh Chawla, who organised this fair in various cities across India including Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ajmer, Patna and Kolkata, shares that he started the fair to encourage the youth to pick up a book.

“The purpose of the exhibition is to encourage the youth, who are caught up in the digital world, to take-up reading. Even today, reading physical books makes for a pleasant feeling,” he said. All Covid precautions, as prescribed by the government, will be followed strictly, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .