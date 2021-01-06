Local train service between Hyderabad and Gajwel soon

The rail track works up to Gajwel have already been completed and track testing carried out. Local trains will be operated on this route soon, TSPB Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that local train service between Hyderabad and Gajwel would be operated soon. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the service if the Railway Minister can spare time, he said.

Vinod Kumar was speaking at a review meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the progress of Manoharabad-Kothapalli railway line in Sircilla on Wednesday. “The rail track works up to Gajwel have already been completed and track testing carried out. Local trains will be operated on this route soon,” he said.

Exuding confidence that track works up to Siddipet would be completed by March 2022, he said except for a small patch near Kukunoorpalli, land acquisition process up to Siddipet was completed with the initiative of Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The lands have also been handed over to the railways, he said, adding that tenders were invited, and earth works alongside Rajiv Rahadari from Gajwell to Siddipet were also under progress.

The process to acquire land up to Sircilla was under progress and as many as 200 farmers were paid compensation. Acquisition between Thangallapalli to Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district was pending since some of the farmers have approached the court.

Informing that the issue of land acquisition from Vemulawada to Boinpalli and Kothapalli were also discussed, Vinod Kumar said that they have decided to complete the entire land acquisition process by June this year. He expressed confidence to complete Karimnagar to Hyderabad railway track works by March 2025.

First ever in the railways history, Manoharabad-Kothapalli railway line is going to complete within a short period of 8 years, whereas, it took 27 years to complete the railway line from Peddapalli-Nizamabad. While it took 17 years to lay track from Peddapalli-Karimangar, another ten years from Karimangar-Nizamabd.

Talking about construction of railway bridge in Mid Manair reservoir, Vinod Kumar said it is going to be a lengthy one than that of Rajamadri bridge of Andhra Pradesh. Train would travel about two kilometers in the waters of Mid Manair.

Railway officials have designed the bridge, which was also discussed in the meeting. Irrigation officials have agreed to hand over the lands for the construction of the bridge.

Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, deputy chief engineer of railway, superintendent engineer, executive engineers, RDOs of Sircilla and Karimnagar districts, Land Acquisition OSD Manohar, Raja Sripathi, who was appearing for land acquisition case in the High Court, and others were present.

