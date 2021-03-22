Lockdown Diaries: Telangana set the tone for relief measures

KCR led entire relief operations during lockdown from the front and announced a string of measures apart from directing officials to be available for people at all times

Hyderabad: As the threat of the coronavirus spreading began to loom large last March, the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was swift in initiating steps to contain the spread.

The Chief Minister, who led the State in joining the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also responded promptly and in time to put in place measures that were aimed at checking the virus in its steps. In fact, Telangana was the first to sound a warning to the Centre on the possibilities of Covid-19 cases from a religious congregation in New Delhi, the first to seek a halt to all international flights and was also the first State to implement lockdown.

Forced to go for the lockdown, the State did its best to minimise the distress caused by the move. The Chief Minister announced a string of measures that included free ration and financial assistance for groceries to the needy. All officials and elected representatives were directed to be available and reach out to people if they faced any difficulty. The Medical and Health department was told to ramp up its functioning to meet the challenges of Covid-19 and while Gandhi Hospital was designated as the nodal centre, the setting up of a new facility, the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), right from scratch was taken up.

Leading the entire relief operations during the lockdown from the front, Rao also on several occasions during the phase reiterated the government’s commitment to reach out to every section impacted by the stringent measures. From ensuring safe and comfortable travel for the stranded labour force from other States to return to their native places in special trains to making the Rs 5 meal free, that too twice a day, for the needy, Telangana set the tone for relief measures during those unprecedented locked down months.

KTR to the rescue of construction workers

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of hundreds of construction workers who were stranded in Hyderabad during the lockdown.

Apart from visiting a construction workers’ camps and directing the construction company managements and officials to extend all support to the workers, he personally enquired about their health and the quality of rice and other commodities supplied to them free of cost.

Rama Rao’s assurance instilled certain confidence among the guest workers to be in Hyderabad during lockdown. Following his instructions, construction and infra companies took good care of the migrant labourers who worked at their sites.

Hundreds of construction workers hailing from Odisha, Bihar, Bengal and other States took shelter in these camps. The government also provided free meals to workers at all the construction sites in the GHMC area.

Police stood up to new challenge

Enforcing the lockdown was a task for the police and challenge was that it completely new and never done before.

Otherwise accustomed to arranging bandobast for festivals, elections, curfews and protest rallies, the lockdown bandobast was altogether a new experience for the police. Here, they were to safeguard people from the risks of an unseen virus which was determined to go on a rampage.

And last March, as the lockdown was announced, the police force led by senior officials swung into action and checkposts were set up, mobile patrol parties were formed and barricades placed to restrict unnecessary movement on the road.

The foremost task for the higher-ups was to keep the force motivated and also safe.

Education sector undergoes sea change

The rush of heading to schools and colleges, interactions and chats with classmates and friends and even the excitement of playing on the school grounds – all went missing in a single stroke. And restricted to homes, the whole learning process underwent a sea change.

Even before the lockdown was announced, the State government sensing the gravity of the pandemic had shut down all educational institutions from March 14, 2020. The lockdown had come at a crucial time of the academic year when students were appearing for examinations and various entrance tests.

The State government took the decision to promote all school students to the next higher class without annual examinations. The SSC Public Examinations which were halted were later cancelled and all class 10 students were passed taking their internal marks into consideration.

Life sciences industry shows resilience

Telangana has shown resilience despite Covid-19 pandemic, so is its life sciences industry that is contributing to the world through its life saving and affordable drugs and vaccines.

Soon after the outbreak, the industry quickly adapted to the supply chain needs and manpower scenario and got into making generic drugs and vaccine development.

Companies such as Dr Reddy’s and Hetero entered into partnerships to make drugs based on favipiravir and remdesivir and vaccine (Sputnik V) to fight against Covid-19, while biotech companies such as Bharat Biotech (Covaxin), Biological E and Indian Immunologicals through global partnerships with companies, universities and research labs initiated new vaccine development. Companies such as Laxai Life Sciences strengthened ties with CSIR labs in the quest of self-reliance.

