Osmania University launches DBT-BUILDER Primary Cell Culture Lab

The facility is sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, which sanctioned Rs 8.03 crore for a period of five years to the university

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 May 2024, 04:39 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) launched the DBT-BUILDER Primary Cell Culture Lab Facility at the Department of Genetics on the university campus here on Monday.

The facility, inaugurated by OU V-C Prof D Ravinder and Registrar Prof P Laxminarayan, is sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, which sanctioned Rs 8.03 crore for the ‘DBT-BUILDER-Interdisciplinary Life Science Programme for Advanced Research and Education’ project for a period of five years to the university.

The objectives of the project are to facilitate interdisciplinary research in emerging areas of biological sciences such as genomics, nanobiology and therapeutics, along with the training of faculty, college teachers, research scholars and technical assistants. Eighteen faculty members from seven life-sciences departments are part of the project as principal investigators.

The equipment procured under the DBT-BUILDER programme includes a digital PCR, CD spectrometer, ultra centrifuges, cryostat, high-end servers and workstations, discovery studio software, CLC genomics software, fluorescent microscope and CO2 incubator.