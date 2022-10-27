London diaries: Vacation mood on for Mahesh Babu and family

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:21 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

The Telugu superstar, along with his family, is currently holidaying in London. Every few months, the family takes off on a vacation abroad for a few weeks and makes memories for a life-time.

Hyderabad: Busy schedules keep most movie stars busy and away from family time. But Mahesh Babu stands apart from others as he constantly makes time for his loved ones and also explores new places with them – giving major goals to not only other celebs but also his fans and followers.

The Telugu superstar, along with his family, is currently holidaying in London. Every few months, the family takes off on a vacation abroad for a few weeks and makes memories for a life-time. In this year, they have toured to the United States, France, Switzerland, and Spain.

Mahesh’s wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of their family enjoying themselves in Hyde Park, London. She captioned the photos, “London is always a good idea #HydePark #LondonDiaries.”

On the work front, Mahesh will start working on the SSMB 28 second schedule, which is being directed by Trivikram. The female lead is played by Pooja Hegde in this popular film made by Haarika and Hassine Creations. Music is composed by S Thaman.