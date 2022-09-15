Lone survivor in familicide case dies after a month in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

(Representational Image) The last surviving person of the four-member family, who attempted suicide on August 20, died on Thursday morning.

Jagtial: The last surviving person of the four-member family, who attempted suicide on August 20, died on Thursday morning. The deceased Shailaja has been undergoing treatment for nearly a month.

A goldsmith from Krishnanagar of Jagtial town, Akoju Krishnamurthy (42) along with his family members including wife Shailaja (35), son Ashrith (15) and daughter Gayatrai (13) attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on August 20. The neighbours shifted them to a hospital in Jagtial and later shifted them to Hyderabad for better treatment.

However, Krishnamurthy died while undergoing treatment on August 24, his daughter Gayatri breathed her last on September 5 followed by son Ashritha on September 13. Shailaja, who has been undergoing treatment in NIMS hospital, breathed her last on Thursday morning.

Krishnamurthy, who used to run a jewellery shop in Jagtial, entered into debts due to poor business. He borrowed Rs 30 lakh from private moneylenders for children education and other purposes.

Unable to clear debts, Krishnamurthy along with family members took the extreme step. A pall of gloom descended in Krishnanagar with the death of the entire family.