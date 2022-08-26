18-year-old youth commits suicide for bike in Jagtial

Representational image. A 18-yead-old youth has committed suicide for not buying a bike by his parents in Ramaraopalli of Raikal mandal in Jagtial district.

Jagtial: Disappointed over parents’ failure to buy him a bike, an 18-year-old youth, Pothuraju Ranjit Kumar ended his life in Ramaraopalli of Raikal mandal.

According to police, Ranjit Kumar was demanding that his parents purchase a bike for him for the past some time. As the poor parents failed to arrange two wheeler, he made suicide attempt by consuming pesticides at home on August 25.

Family members shifted him to a hospital in Karimnagar town where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased mother Radha, the police registered the case and began investigation.