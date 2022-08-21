| Four Of Family Make Suicide Attempt In Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:18 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Jagtial: Unable to clear debts, four members of a family made a suicide attempt in Jagtial town on Saturday night.

According to police, a goldsmith from Santoshnagar, Akoji Krishnamurthy along with his wife Shailaja son Ashith and Gayatri consumed pesticide in the home in the night.

Finding the family members in unconscious condition, neighbors shifted them to Jagtial government hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

A goldsmith by profession, Karishnamurthy incurred debts and decided to end life along with family members unable to clear debts.

Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.